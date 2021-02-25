Report

Masrour Barzani discusses with le Drian the recent rocket attack that targeted Erbil

Date: 2021-02-25T11:42:07+0000
Shafaq News / Kurdistan region's Prime Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, said that he had a phone conversation with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Barzani said in a tweet, " Pleasure speaking today with my friend Jean-Yves Le Drian. We discussed the recent terror attack on Erbil and the ongoing investigation. We very much value the strong and longstanding friendship between the peoples of Kurdistan and France."

On February 15, several rockets targeted Erbil international airport and residential neighborhoods, killing one person and wounding others, including an American soldier.

