PM Barzani warns of the reverberations of Baghdad-Erbil disputes on Iraq's stability

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received a high-level United States delegation headed by the Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, Barbara Leaf, earlier today, Wednesday, in Erbil.

According to a readout he issued earlier today, Prime Minister Barzani discussed with his guest ways to "strengthen bilateral relations and developments in Iraq's political situation."

"Assistant Secretary Leaf reaffirmed US's commitment to support the Kurdistan Region and the Peshmerga," the readout said, "we stressed intensified efforts to resolve issues between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government, particularly the disputes over Kurdistan's oil and gas, which need to be resolved through dialogue," warning of its impact of these differences on Iraq's peace and stability.

"We are not ready to give up our constitutional rights under any circumstance," he continued, reiterating "the Kurdistan Region's readiness to fundamentally resolve all issues on the basis of the constitution."

The prime minister shed light upon the reforms of the Ninth Cabinet has implemented and its efforts to" diversify revenue sources and build a strong economic infrastructure."

The meeting touched upon the impact of climate change on Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, US investments in Kurdistan, and the role of the private sector in developing its economy.