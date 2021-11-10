PM Barzani receives the Pakistani ambassador to Iraq

Shafaq News/ The Pakistani ambassador to Iraq, Ahmed Amjad Ali, affirmed his country's readiness to build relations with the Kurdistan Region, during a meeting he held with the head of the Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, in Erbil.

According to an official statement, the Pakistani ambassador expressed his country's readiness to build comprehensive relations with the Kurdistan Region, especially in the fields of investment, trade, and student exchange between the two countries.

The Pakistani ambassador also praised the development of the Region as a factor of security and stability in the region.

For his part, PM Barzani affirmed the Region's readiness to enhance relations with Pakistan, and shed light on KRG's work program to diversify the economy and sources of income, and provide the necessary facilities to investors.

During the meeting, they discussed work opportunities and coordination on issues of common interest between the two sides.