KSA ambassador to PM Barzani: Kurdistan plays a role in the stability of the Middle East

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-09-12T15:08:54+0000
Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, hosted the Saudi Ambassador to Iraq, Abdul Aziz al-Shammari, in the region's capital city, Erbil, earlier today, Sunday.

According to a readout issued by his office, the Prime Minister discussed with his guest updates on the situation in Iraq and the Middle East and the ties between Erbil and Riyadh.

The Saudi diplomat said that his country attaches great importance to the relation with Kurdistan and developing the Kingdom's investments in the region, given the crucial role it plays to achieve stability in the Region.

