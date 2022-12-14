PM Barzani says positive atmosphere prevails in Baghdad-Erbil ties

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday said that a "positive atmosphere" prevails in the relation between Baghdad and Erbil as talks between their respective governments waddle, but steadily, toward a solution for their long-standing differences.

Prime Minister Barzani's remarks came during a meeting with the United Kingdom's ambassador to Iraq, Mark Bryson-Richardson, in the region's capital city, Erbil, earlier today.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, Prime Minister Barzani discussed with his guest the bilateral ties between the UK and the Kurdistan region, and the latest developments in Iraq and its surrounding.

The meeting attached importance to addressing the differences between Baghdad and Erbil in accordance with the Iraqi constitution and the government program of the new cabinet.

The prime minister marked the atmosphere between Baghdad and Erbil as "positive", hoping that transferring the region's share of the budget for November and December heralds the resolution of other issues relevant to the budget, hydrocarbons, and contested territories.

The meeting touched upon the reforms implemented by Prime Minister Barzani's cabinet, e-governance in the Kurdistan region, and commercial ties with Europe and UK.

Barzani and Bryson-Richardson called for implementing the Sinjar agreement and clearing militias and armed groups from the district.