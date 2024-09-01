Iranian Ambassador thanks Kurdish PM for welcoming pilgrims on Arbaeen journey

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Iranian Ambassador to Iraq, Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadegh, expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, for hosting Iranian pilgrims who traveled through the region on their way to Karbala to commemorate the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

According to a statement from the Iranian embassy's media office in Iraq, reported by Mehr News Agency, Ambassador Al-e Sadegh called Prime Minister Barzani, thanking him for the warm reception of the Arbaeen pilgrims in Kurdistan.

The statement noted, "The Iranian ambassador emphasized during the call that the Iranian pilgrims expressed their satisfaction with the cooperation of the Kurdistan authorities and the services they received in the region."

In response, Prime Minister Barzani described the service of Imam Hussein's pilgrims as a "blessed duty," expressing hope that they could offer even more services to the pilgrims in the coming years.