Iranian Ambassador, UN envoy discuss regional security and Iraq's stability in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Iranian Ambassador to Iraq, Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadegh, hosted the newly appointed United Nations envoy and representative of the UN Secretary-General in Iraq, Mohammad Al-Hassan, at the Iranian Embassy in Baghdad.

During the meeting, Al-Hassan emphasized Iran's significant role in ensuring security and stability in the region, particularly in Iraq.

He described the relationship between Tehran and Baghdad as "interwoven," adding, "The current situation in the Middle East is concerning and requires vigilance from regional countries."

Ambassador Al-e Sadegh reiterated Iran's unwavering support for Iraq's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national unity.

He outlined the pillars of Iran's foreign policy toward Iraq and the top religious authority, "The directives of Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani are invaluable and serve as a roadmap for Iraq's government," the Ambassador said.

The ambassador also criticized the United States, claiming it was "the primary cause of violations of Iraq's airspace by the Zionist entity."