UN Envoy: Iraq stable, UN respects its sovereignty

Shafaq News/ The United Nations Secretary-General's representative in Iraq, Mohamed Al-Hassan, affirmed on Saturday that Iraq “remains stable” under its current political framework and institutional system, reiterating that the “UN does not interfere in the country's internal affairs.”

Speaking at a press conference, following his visit to the historic Khan Al-Dhari building, which was organized at the invitation of Jamal Al-Dhari, Secretary-General of the Iraqi National Project, Al-Hassan highlighted Iraq’s ongoing progress, emphasizing improvements in governance, political freedoms, and unity among its people.

He praised the dedication of tribal leaders and politicians to Iraq’s security and their commitment to the political process, describing their efforts as “essential to the country’s progress.”

In turn, Jamal Al-Dhari described the meeting as “an opportunity to discuss Iraq’s future and aspirations for development,” underscoring the “UN’s role in helping Iraq avoid regional and international conflicts while supporting reconstruction and infrastructure projects.”