Ayatollah Al-Sistani, UN envoy agree on joint efforts to strengthen Iraq's regional and international standing

Shafaq News/ The United Nations representative in Iraq, Mohammad Al-Hassani, announced on Monday that an agreement had been reached with Iraq's top Shia cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, for collaborative efforts to bolster Iraq's position regionally and internationally.

“I was honored to meet with His Eminence Ayatollah Al-Sistani and to listen to his wisdom and insights on Iraq and the region,” Al-Hassani said during a press conference in Najaf following the meeting.

“As you know, His Eminence holds a prominent position in the Islamic world and globally, and I am pleased with this meeting. We have agreed to work together to strengthen Iraq’s standing.”

Al-Hassani emphasized, “We do not accept any disrespect toward the religious authority. Ayatollah Sistani's counsel is highly respected by special envoys, and we reiterated that the United Nations will continue supporting Iraq.”

He added, “Ayatollah Al-Sistani requested that I prioritize Iraq’s interests in our initiatives,” noting that the Ayatollah expects Iraq to strengthen its relations with neighboring countries.

“We are committed to supporting Iraq’s priorities and will only intervene in an advisory capacity,” Al-Hassani concluded.

For his part, Iraq’s highest Shiite authority, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, outlined seven key factors for Iraq’s stability, noting that Iraqis face a “long journey” to achieve them.

Ayatollah Al-Sistani welcomed the UN's presence in Iraq and extended his wishes for the mission’s success.

Highlighting Iraq’s current challenges, Ayatollah Al-Sistani underscored the hardships facing the Iraqi people across various domains.

He stressed the importance of learning from past experiences, especially for Iraq’s “conscious elites,” urging them to strive diligently for a better future marked by “security, stability, progress, and prosperity.”

Ayatollah Al-Sistani identified the essential factors for stability as follows: crafting scientific and practical governance plans; adhering to merit and integrity in public office; preventing external interference in Iraqi affairs; upholding the rule of law; consolidating arms solely under state control; and combating corruption at all levels.

“However, it seems the Iraqis have a long path ahead to achieve this. May God support them in this endeavor,” Ayatollah Al-Sistani stated.

Addressing regional unrest, Al-Sistani expressed deep sorrow over the “ongoing tragedy in Lebanon and Gaza” and lamented the international community’s “inability to impose effective solutions or, at the very least, to shield civilians from the brutal aggressions perpetrated by the Israeli entity.”