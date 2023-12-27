President Barzani sends condolences to al-Dhari over uncle's death

Shafaq News/ President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq Nechirvan Barzani on Wednesday sent a condolence to the head of the Iraqi National Project Party, Jamal al-Dhari, over the death of his uncle.

In a phone call with al-Dhari, Barzani, according to a readout issued by his bureau, expressed condolences and sympathy to al-Dhari's family and wished them patience and solace.

"Al-Dhari thanked President Barzani and his family for their call and for sharing their grief and sorrow," he concluded.