President Barzani concludes Baghdad tour with a meeting with al-Dhari

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's President Nechirvan Barzani concluded his tour in Baghdad on Sunday evening with a with the Secretary-General of the Iraqi National Project, Jamal al-Dhari, a readout by his bureau said.

Barzani and al-Dhari, according to the readout, discussed the situation in the country and "agreed that the national interest must be taken into account by all means."

They stressed the importance of political and security stability in Iraq, as well as unity and solidarity among the country's components.

In another aspect of the meeting, the two sides stressed the need to protect the security and stability of the Kurdistan Region, and to support efforts to resolve its problems with the Iraqi federal government and ensure its rights and entitlements.