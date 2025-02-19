Iraq’s PM approves Cybercrime directorate to combat online offenses

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani approved the creation of a Cybercrime Directorate, the Interior Ministry revealed on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Ministry clarified that Interior Minister Abdul Amir Al-Shammari proposed the initiative to support security operations in combating all forms of crime. “The new unit will focus on investigating crimes carried out on social media platforms,” it noted.

The directorate would work under the direct supervision of Al-Shammari and with the backing of Al-Sudani to curb online criminal activity.