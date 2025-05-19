Al-Sudani: Iraq to strengthen NATO coordination, host next dialogue

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met in Baghdad with the new Commander of the NATO Mission in Iraq, Christophe Hintzy, pledging stronger cooperation with the alliance.

According to a statement from the PM’s Office, the meeting marked the departure of Lt. Gen. Lucas Schreurs, whom al-Sudani thanked for his leadership and contributions to NATO’s advisory efforts in Iraq.

Al-Sudani emphasized the need to strengthen joint coordination, referencing progress made during last year’s High-Level Dialogue in Brussels. He announced that Iraq will host the next round of discussions in Baghdad and instructed government institutions to fully support NATO’s mission, aiming to bolster its “advisory role” and institutional partnership.

Schreurs, in turn, praised Baghdad for successfully hosting the Arab League Summit, highlighting advancements in infrastructure and economic development that contribute to regional stability.

He further reiterated NATO’s commitment to supporting Iraq through training, technical assistance, and strategic guidance.