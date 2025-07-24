Nechirvan Barzani: The Man with the Map

Shafaq News

In a region marked by overlapping crises and fragile political alignments, Nechirvan Barzani—President of the Kurdistan Region—has remained a consistent, though often low-profile, figure in high-stakes negotiations. His involvement spans Iraqi internal disputes, Kurdish reconciliation, and regional diplomacy.

Rather than seeking the spotlight or confrontation, Barzani has favored strategic mediation and behind-the-scenes coordination—an approach aimed at maintaining dialogue and limiting escalation.

Between Institutional Gridlock and Regional Pressure

Amid Iraq’s recurring constitutional stalemates—particularly after the 2021 elections—Barzani participated in initiatives encouraging dialogue among polarized blocs. His visit to Najaf alongside Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr and Sunni Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi, while not producing immediate outcomes, was interpreted by Baghdad officials as a move to preserve institutional continuity. Sources cited by Shafaq News viewed the meeting as important for maintaining communication, which later contributed to the formation of the federal cabinet in late 2022.

In 2023, a new challenge arose when the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in Paris ruled that Turkiye must pay Iraq approximately $1.5 billion for breaching the Iraq-Turkey Pipeline (ITP) agreement by allowing unauthorized Kurdish oil exports. The ruling also halted oil loading and export operations through the pipeline, significantly impacting the Kurdistan Region’s revenue.

Despite the economic disruption, Barzani continued dialogue with Baghdad and sought alternatives. Although Turkiye did not resume pumping oil through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan line, discussions between Erbil and Baghdad remain ongoing.

In early 2025, Barzani returned to Baghdad with proposals on oil revenue sharing, budget allocations, and disputed territories. According to sources within the State Administration Coalition, his approach focused on institutional frameworks over ad hoc arrangements.

Presidential spokesperson Delshad Shihab stated that Barzani’s repeated visits to Baghdad are aligned with a strategy based on constitutional dialogue. While views differ on the long-term outcomes of this approach, it has been credited with reducing the risk of further deterioration in federal-Kurdish relations.

Mediating Between Turkiye and the PKK

Barzani has also been involved in efforts to address the long-standing conflict between Turkiye and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). Diplomatic sources told Shafaq News that, beginning in 2022, he hosted informal meetings in Erbil between Turkish officials and Kurdish figures. These dialogues aimed to encourage political engagement over military escalation.

A significant development came in May 2025, when the PKK’s military wing announced its dissolution. Some Turkish Kurdish sources linked the move to “moral and political guarantees” associated with Barzani’s role. Former PKK-affiliated officials described his involvement as going beyond facilitation, suggesting he provided assurances to support the process. While the broader implications of this development remain to be seen, observers view Barzani’s efforts as part of wider attempts to shift dynamics along the Turkey-Kurdistan Region border.

Crisis Management During Iran-Israel War

Barzani’s role during the Iran-Israel escalation in spring 2025 also drew attention. Amid Iranian accusations that Israel was operating from within the Kurdistan Region, local authorities increased security measures around the Harir airbase and eastern border areas.

Tasnim, a media outlet affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, noted these actions positively, suggesting they contributed to preventing confrontation. While this aligns with Iranian strategic messaging, it also reflects a degree of acknowledgment of the Kurdistan Region’s efforts to manage the situation.

Unofficial Channels In Syria

Reports have also linked Barzani to informal diplomacy concerning the Syrian Kurdish file. Al Monitor and Middle East Eye cited anonymous sources describing him as a go-between for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Ankara, and Washington.

One example came in July 2025, when US envoy Tom Barrack met SDF commander Mazloum Abdi in Amman. Al Monitor reported that this shift in tone may have been facilitated through indirect mediation by Barzani. Although not confirmed officially, his longstanding relations with Ankara and elements of the Syrian Kurdish movement lend some credibility to these accounts.

A Deliberate Political Style

According to Delshad Shihab, “President Nechirvan Barzani always emphasizes that the interest of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region lies in avoiding entanglement in regional conflicts that could harm their people. He believes that neutrality is a strategic choice, not just a posture.”

Unlike some regional leaders, Barzani generally refrains from public confrontation. His political approach—often described by supporters as pragmatic and measured—has allowed him to maintain dialogue with a range of actors across Iraq’s political spectrum.

Former Kurdistan Parliament member Ali Hussein Faily noted that Barzani’s influence does not stem from public rhetoric but from his calculated and discreet methods.

Strategic Mediator or Regional Actor?

Ali Hussein Faily, who accompanied Barzani on various diplomatic missions, remarked that Barzani avoids aligning with combative political camps and instead positions himself as a facilitator. According to Faily, his ability to remain engaged with multiple sides has preserved his credibility.

He added that Barzani’s engagement with international and regional actors has contributed to reshaping Erbil’s profile “from a post-conflict city into a center for commerce, diplomacy, and tourism. Developments in infrastructure and international outreach are cited as part of a vision for stability, though assessments of this trajectory vary.”

While perspectives on Barzani’s style and effectiveness differ, his involvement across multiple arenas—from federal negotiations to regional diplomacy—reflects a growing role. Whether this translates into durable political shifts remains uncertain, but his presence in sensitive negotiations and the trust he commands across diverse actors continue to make him a notable figure in the region’s evolving landscape.