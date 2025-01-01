A year of turmoil and transformation: The world in 2024

Shafaq News/ The year 2024 will be etched in history as a tumultuous period defined by dramatic events that reshaped the global landscape, particularly in the Middle East. Marked by relentless wars, political upheavals, and escalating environmental crises, the year witnessed the destruction of entire cities, the fall of governments, and unprecedented summer temperatures. These developments magnified the existing challenges facing nations and deepened the global sense of urgency for collective action.

Middle East: Escalating Crises

Gaza: A Prolonged Humanitarian Crisis

The Gaza war, which erupted in October 2023, extended into 2024, evolving into one of the most devastating humanitarian crises of the century. Over 200,000 Palestinians were killed or injured, and nearly 2 million people were displaced as Israeli airstrikes relentlessly targeted Gaza in a campaign described by Israeli authorities as an effort to dismantle Hamas.

The scale of destruction and human suffering prompted Western nations, including South Africa, to press the International Criminal Court (ICC) into action. On November 21, 2024, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Security Minister Yoav Gallant for “alleged war crimes”, marking a historical moment of accountability in armed conflicts.

Israel’s Escalation in Lebanon

Following its declared success in Gaza, Israel shifted its focus to Lebanon, in response to Hezbollah’s missile and drone attacks launched on October 8, 2023. By October 2024, Israel initiated a large-scale ground and air campaign in southern Lebanon and western Bekaa, displacing 1.5 million Lebanese.

The conflict in Lebanon took a dire turn with the deployment of unprecedented technological attacks. On September 17, 2024, thousands of “pager” devices detonated simultaneously across multiple locations, killing and injuring thousands, including the Iranian ambassador to Beirut. The next day, explosions linked to wireless communication devices known as “ICOM V82” struck several areas, adding to the casualties. Lebanese officials compared the devastation to the 2020 Beirut Port explosion, describing it as an even greater catastrophe, further highlighting the magnitude of destruction and loss.

High Profile Assassinations

The Middle East witnessed a series of high-profile assassinations in 2024, significantly escalating tensions and altering the regional landscape. These targeted killings not only eliminated key figures but also triggered dramatic retaliatory measures, deepening the ongoing conflicts.

On September 27, 2024, Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah was killed in a precision Israeli airstrike that devastated a densely populated neighborhood in Beirut’s southern suburbs. The airstrike, conducted during a high-level meeting, also claimed the lives of senior Hezbollah leaders and civilian residents.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Nasrallah “the architect of Iranian influence,” emphasizing the strategic objective behind the strike to weaken Tehran’s regional power network.

Earlier, on July 31, 2024, Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in a bold raid on his Tehran residence. The attack occurred shortly after Haniyeh attended the inauguration ceremony of Iran’s newly elected President Masoud Pezeshkian, a move Iranian officials condemned as a violation of their sovereignty. Israeli operatives reportedly used advanced precision-guided munitions to target Haniyeh’s location, with Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz later confirming the operation.

The assassination of Haniyeh prompted an unprecedented response from Iran. Within hours, Tehran launched 200 ballistic missiles at Israeli military installations, marking the largest missile barrage in the region’s history. The attacks caused significant damage to strategic bases, although Israel reported minimal casualties due to preemptive evacuations.

In Gaza, Israeli forces expanded their campaign by targeting Yahya Sinwar, the new leader of Hamas. Sinwar, known for his operational acumen and hardline stance against Israel, was killed during a military confrontation with Israel.

The assassinations, while strategically aimed at weakening adversarial leadership, have fueled a cycle of retaliation and unrest across the region. Hezbollah vowed to avenge Nasrallah’s assassination, while Iran has increased its support for proxy groups in Lebanon and Gaza. Meanwhile, displaced civilians face dire conditions, further compounding the humanitarian toll of the ongoing conflicts.

Syria: A Regime’s Collapse

The crises of 2024 transcended the already intense conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon, spreading to Syria, which underwent a dramatic transformation unparalleled in its modern history. Shortly after a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, a new front erupted in Syria, as opposition forces launched a large-scale offensive against the regime of President Bashar al-Assad.

The offensive was spearheaded by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), under the leadership of Abu Muhammad al-Julani, who was later identified as Ahmed al-Sharaa. Collaborating with other groups such as the Turkish-backed factions that fall under the umbrella of the Syrian National Army, the opposition forces executed a coordinated assault that overwhelmed Bashar Al-Assad’s regime.

In a matter of weeks, major Syrian cities, including Aleppo, Hama, Homs, and Daraa, fell in rapid succession. The offensive culminated in the capture of Damascus, marking the definitive collapse of Al-Assad’s government.

This swift downfall exposed the fragility of a regime that had endured over a decade of war and raised critical questions about the underlying factors that contributed to its sudden demise.

Amid the chaos, President Al-Assad fled the country, seeking refuge in Moscow. His departure marked the end of the Baath Party’s nearly 60-year rule, sending shockwaves across the region and creating a political and security vacuum with far-reaching implications.

The collapse of the Syrian regime sparked widespread concern among regional and global powers, each grappling with the potential fallout.

In Moscow, losing Syria as a strategic ally was a significant blow to Russia’s influence in the Middle East. For years, Moscow had been a staunch military and diplomatic supporter of Al-Assad’s regime, and its downfall represented a critical setback to Russia’s regional ambitions.

In Tehran, Al-Assad’s removal from power dealt a severe blow to Iran’s geopolitical strategy. As a cornerstone of the so-called “Axis of Resistance”, Syria had played a pivotal role in facilitating Iranian influence and logistical support to Hezbollah and other proxy groups.

With Al-Assad gone, Iran faced a strategic recalibration to maintain its regional foothold.

Meanwhile, in Baghdad, authorities grew increasingly alarmed at the possibility of armed factions crossing into Iraq, a scenario that risked reigniting sectarian violence and destabilizing the country’s fragile security situation. The specter of renewed insurgency loomed large, with officials calling for heightened border security to prevent infiltration.

Political Shocks in the Americas

As the Middle East faced relentless turmoil in 2024, the Americas experienced their own share of political shocks and dramatic transitions, ranging from assassination attempts to landmark elections that reshaped national trajectories.

In the United States, tensions reached a critical point on July 13, 2024, when Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. A lone gunman, positioned in a building 120 meters away, shot Trump in the right ear.

The quick actions of Trump’s security team neutralized the shooter, averting a potential catastrophe.

Meanwhile, Mexico faced its bloodiest electoral process in history, as 37 political candidates were assassinated in the lead-up to the polls.

Despite the wave of violence, the elections culminated in a historic milestone, with Claudia Sheinbaum emerging as Mexico’s first female president. Her victory offered a glimmer of hope amid the turmoil, symbolizing progress in a nation struggling with entrenched violence.

A Democratic Ray of Hope Amid Global Chaos

Amid the relentless crises, moments of democratic progress provided a counterbalance.

In Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto was elected president on February 14, 2024, securing a first-round victory that reinforced Indonesia’s dedication to democratic continuity. His leadership promises to guide the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation through regional and domestic challenges.

In India, a staggering 968 million voters participated in parliamentary elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi retained power, albeit through a coalition government, signaling shifting political dynamics in the country.

In Russia, President Vladimir Putin secured a fifth term in office in March 2024, sparking debates about democracy’s future in the nation. Meanwhile, in Taiwan, Lai Ching-te of the Democratic Progressive Party won the presidency on January 13, 2024, advocating for independence from China. His victory alarmed Beijing, which had supported the more China-friendly candidate, Hou Yu-ih.

Europe: Political Upheaval and the Surge of the Far-Right

The European Parliament elections in June 2024 marked a significant shift in the continent’s political landscape, with far-right and populist parties gaining traction in several countries.

In France, the results forced President Emmanuel Macron to dissolve the National Assembly and call for new legislative elections. Over the year, France cycled through four successive governments, led by Élisabeth Borne, Gabriel Attal, Michel Barnier, and the current Prime Minister François Bayrou.

In Britain, a political shift of historic proportions saw Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party, win the general election, ending 14 years of Conservative rule. Starmer’s victory signaled a new chapter for British politics and reflected the public’s growing desire for change.

Trump’s Return: A Seismic Shift in American Politics

One of the most dramatic developments of 2024 was Donald Trump’s return to the US presidency, defeating Democratic Candidate Kamala Harris in a contentious election. Despite facing criminal convictions for corruption and conspiracy tied to the 2020 election results, Trump made history as the first former president to be convicted and later re-elected.

He secured 312 Electoral College votes to Harris’s 226, with Republicans reclaiming both chambers of Congress.

Trump’s victory has already sparked significant international concerns as he prepares to return to the White House on January 20, 2025. His polarizing rhetoric and hardline positions have raised alarms worldwide, with nations bracing for the potential impact of his policies:

China faces the possibility of a revived trade war, threatening economic stability.

NATO and Europe anticipate strained relations, particularly over concerns that US support for Ukraine could waver.

Israel, on the other hand, expects steadfast backing from Trump, particularly amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Panama, Canada, and Greenland were rattled by provocative statements, including Trump’s reference to the Panama Canal, his description of Canada as the “51st state,” and his suggestion of annexing Greenland.

Humanitarian Crises

According to a recent report by UNICEF, the percentage of children living in conflict zones has almost doubled since the 1990s, rising from 10% to 19%. This equates to approximately 473 million children—or one in six globally—living in areas plagued by war and unrest. The figure reflects the worsening global humanitarian conditions as violent conflicts persist without resolution, compounding the vulnerabilities of young populations.

Record-Breaking Heat and Environmental Disasters

The European Copernicus Climate Change Service confirmed that summer 2024 was the hottest on record, with global temperatures exceeding pre-industrial levels (1850–1900) by 1.66°C. This unprecedented heat was driven by human-induced climate change and the El Niño phenomenon, which also contributed to a spike in extreme weather events around the world.

The year was marked by a series of devastating natural disasters that left lasting scars on affected regions.

Wildfires consumed thousands of hectares across South America, destroying ecosystems and displacing communities.

Earthquakes and volcanic eruptions struck various regions, causing widespread devastation.

Floods wreaked havoc across multiple countries:

In Yemen, unprecedented flooding in August displaced thousands and destroyed infrastructure.

Saudi Arabia faced severe flash floods in Medina, prompting emergency responses.

Morocco endured destructive floods in September, leaving several communities devastated.

Indonesia’s Sumatra Island suffered from combined volcanic eruptions and flooding.

The Philippines, Vietnam, and Florida, USA, were battered by typhoons and hurricanes.

In eastern Spain, severe floods struck in October, disrupting lives and economies.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, a massive landslide triggered a humanitarian disaster, further compounding the region’s challenges.

Scientific and Sporting Milestones Amid Turmoil

Despite the global crises, 2024 also witnessed remarkable achievements in science and sports. On June 2, 2024, China reached a significant milestone in space exploration with its Chang’e-6 lunar probe successfully landing on the moon’s far side. This mission marked the first time humanity collected rock and soil samples from this hidden lunar region, advancing humanity’s understanding of lunar geology and heralding a new era in space research.

In the world of sports, Saudi Arabia was awarded hosting rights for the 2034 FIFA World Cup, becoming only the second Arab nation to host the prestigious event after Qatar.

As regional and international crises continue to escalate, a pressing question lingers: can nations set aside their divisions and unite to confront the challenges threatening the planet and humanity’s future?