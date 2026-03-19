US F-35 makes emergency landing in Middle East after suspected Iranian attack

Shafaq News- Washington

A US F-35 fighter jet was forced to make an emergency landing at a military base in the Middle East after coming under what is believed to be an Iranian attack, CNN reported on Thursday.

Citing a spokesperson for US Central Command, the network said the aircraft was conducting an aerial mission over Iran when it was targeted.

The spokesperson added that the jet landed safely and that the incident remains under investigation, adding, “The pilot’s condition is reported to be stable.”