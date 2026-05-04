Sunni forces praise President Barzani’s role in political dialogue

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Sunni National Political Council (NPC)* on Monday commended the balanced role of Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani for helping bridge differences between Iraq’s political blocs.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency, Barzani, continuing his meetings in Baghdad, met with council leaders to discuss the country’s political situation and the need to unify efforts to consolidate stability.

Both sides agreed that the next government should be formed based on genuine partnership and balance among Iraq’s communities, with services and reconstruction prioritized.

Barzani is on a two-day visit to Baghdad to discuss key political files, including relations between the federal government and the Kurdistan Region. He is expected to hold a series of meetings with Iraqi political leaders and officials.

*The National Political Council is a Sunni umbrella bloc formed after the 2025 parliamentary elections to unify positions, coordinate political demands, and represent Sunni forces in negotiations with other major blocs. It holds a total of 77 seats in parliament.