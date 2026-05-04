Trump warns Iran of total destruction if US vessels targeted

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump warned on Monday to destroy Iran if it attacks American naval vessels operating in the Strait of Hormuz under the Project Freedom.

According to Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst, who spoke with Trump, the president warned the Iranian regime that any attempt to target US ships in the area would result in Iran being "blown off the face of the earth."

Earlier today, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that US Navy guided-missile destroyers are currently operating in the Gulf after transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump told Fox News the US military buildup in the region is ongoing, citing an expanded arsenal. "We have more weapons and ammunition at a much higher grade than we had before," he was quoted as saying, adding that American bases worldwide are fully stocked and ready for deployment if required.

Despite the threatening posture, Trump characterized Iranian behavior as shifting, telling Fox News that Tehran has become "more malleable" than in the past, a remark he offered without elaboration.