Israel detains three children in West Bank raids as deadly attacks continue in Gaza

Shafaq News- West Bank/ Gaza

Israeli forces and settlers intensified raids, arrests, and demolitions across the West Bank on Monday, while strikes in the Gaza Strip killed at least two people and wounded others, according to Palestinian media and official data.

West Bank

The Israeli army detained at least 11 Palestinians during operations across multiple areas, including five in Hebron, three children in Jerusalem who were later placed under house arrest, and one at a military checkpoint.

Bulldozers leveled a paved road in Rafat, northwest of Jerusalem, and blocked access routes near Tulkarm refugee camp with earth mounds amid preparations for an explosion. Forces, backed by military vehicles, also stormed nearby areas.

In southern Hebron, Israeli forces forcibly expelled a family from their home before demolishing it. “They want to force us off our land, but we will not leave. This is our ancestors’ land… we are no different from Gaza,” a woman said.

"هم بدهم يطلعونا من أرضنا بنطلعش منها هاي أرض أجدادنا؛ واحنا مش أحسن من غزة"..سيدة فلسطينية تتحدث عن هدم الاحتلال لمنزلها في قرية الديرات شرق يطا جنوب #الخليل pic.twitter.com/BvQfJY5KhK — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) May 4, 2026

Settler activity accompanied the operations, with groups entering the vicinity of Palestinian homes in Sinjil, north of Ramallah, and preventing farmers from accessing their land in areas including Turmus Aya. An attempted vehicle-ramming targeting a Palestinian woman was also reported near Bethlehem.

#فيديو| توثيق محاولة مستوطن دهس فلسطينية قرب قرية المنيا شرق بيت لحم. pic.twitter.com/sD34hgki4N — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) May 4, 2026

According to the Colonization & Wall Resistance Commission, 1,819 violations were recorded in March, including 1,322 attributed to Israeli forces and 497 to settlers.

Data from the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics indicates that at least 1,159 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since October 2023, including 210 children. The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society estimates that more than 21,000 Palestinians have been detained, many without formal charges.

Gaza

A young man was killed and others were wounded when an Israeli drone targeted a group of residents in al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza. In a separate incident, a man was shot dead by Israeli forces in the north.

Airstrikes also caused injuries in the al-Zeitoun neighborhood in Gaza City, while Israeli gunfire wounded a woman in an area northwest of Rafah.

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that two bodies and nine wounded people were brought to hospitals over the past 24 hours, noting that others remain under rubble or in areas unreachable by rescue teams.

Since the ceasefire took effect on October 11, 2025, the ministry has recorded 832 deaths and 2,354 injuries, along with 767 bodies recovered, bringing the cumulative toll since October 7, 2023, to 72,612 killed and 172,457 injured.