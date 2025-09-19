Gaza pounded as Israeli operations escalate in West Bank

Shafaq News – Gaza / West Bank

At least 14 Palestinians, including children, were killed in Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Friday, according to Palestinian media citing medical sources.

The Palestinian Information Center reported that the strikes hit multiple areas, including Gaza City, Deir al-Balah, and Khan Younis.

#شاهد | جانب من الغارات العنيفة التي نفذها جيش الاحتلال قبل لحظات على أحياء سكنية جنوب مدينة غزة. pic.twitter.com/SZ35HLWAPs — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) September 19, 2025

Gaza’s Health Ministry stated that hospitals in Gaza City are operating under “catastrophic conditions,” serving roughly 800,000 people at over 250% capacity, while mass displacement to the south continues to cripple healthcare access.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned that basic survival in Gaza City is becoming nearly impossible. Eleven UNRWA shelters housing around 11,000 displaced residents have been damaged in Israeli strikes over the past five days, and more than one million people have been displaced since the March ceasefire collapsed.

Meanwhile, the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) flagged critical shortages of fuel, a seven-month ban on shelter materials, and worsening poverty, stating that “after nearly two years of war, people have not had incomes” and no safe place to go.

The cost to flee homes in #Gaza City - under intense Israeli military operations.Fuel is scarce.UNRWA’s shelter supplies have been banned for almost 7 months.Spaces are already overcrowded and hard to find.After nearly 2 years of war people have not had incomes.Let us… pic.twitter.com/RK9YiiSEon — UNRWA (@UNRWA) September 19, 2025

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli military operations have killed 65,141 Palestinians and injured more than 165,925, according to the Health Ministry.

عاجل| أحزمة نارية وقصف عنيف ينفذه الاحتلال الآن على حي تل الهوا في مدينة غزة. pic.twitter.com/7IWFmaKDB1 — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) September 19, 2025

In the West Bank, the Palestinian media also reported that Israeli forces launched overnight raids in multiple areas. In Surda near Ramallah, troops besieged a home for hours, fired Energa shells, and ignited a large fire while blocking ambulances from reaching the scene.

In Nablus, Israeli units detained several residents during operations in the city, the Balata refugee camp, and near the western cemetery.

More than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed and thousands arrested in the West Bank since the war began.