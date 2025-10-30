Israel launches new wave of strikes on Gaza

Shafaq News – Gaza

On Thursday, Israeli artillery and warplanes carried out a new round of bombardment targeting Gaza Strip.

The strikes included at least ten air raids on neighborhoods east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, coinciding with artillery shelling near the eastern outskirts of Gaza City. Witnesses said Israeli forces also demolished several buildings in eastern Khan Younis.

No information yet regarding casualties and damage extent.

The latest escalation follows the October 28 incident in Rafah, where Israel said a soldier was killed in an attack. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered “immediate and foreceful strikes” across Gaza.

Air raids hit Gaza City, Khan Younis, and areas near hospitals, killing dozens, according to Gaza’s civil defense agency. Hamas denied involvement and accused Israel of violating the US-brokered ceasefire, which both sides said remained officially in place.

The Gaza Ministry of Health reported yesterday that 104 people were killed and 253 others injured in Israeli strikes since the escalation began on October 28, including 46 children and 20 women among the dead. Since the October 11 ceasefire, the ministry recorded a total of 211 deaths and 597 injuries.

Meanwhile, Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, announced that as part of the prisoner exchange deal, it will hand over the bodies of two Israeli captives.

Before the ceasefire, 20 living Israeli hostages were believed to remain in Hamas custody in Gaza—part of the original 251 people abducted. Around 17 deceased hostages are also thought to still be held in the Strip.

The release of hostages is a key component of the US-brokered agreement, which outlines a phased exchange involving Israeli captives held by Hamas in return for Palestinian detainees, alongside commitments to halt military operations and allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.