Iran seizes $55M+ in Ilam smuggling case

Shafaq News- Ilam

Judicial authorities in Iran’s Ilam province convicted a traveler for attempting to smuggle large amounts of foreign currency, an Iranian official said, describing the ruling as one of the largest in economic crime cases in the province.

Seyed Mehdi Mohammadi, head of the Governmental Discretionary Punishments Organization in Ilam, said authorities seized 96.5 million Iraqi dinars (about $63,000) and $55.7 million from the suspect. The court ordered the confiscation of all funds and imposed a fine of 361.17 billion Iranian rials (about $275,000) payable to the state treasury. He added that the ruling is part of a broader campaign to curb currency smuggling and illegal speculation affecting the regional economy.

The Mehran crossing, opposite Iraq’s Zurbatiyah crossing in Wasit province, is one of the main land routes for trade and travel between the two countries, with authorities on both sides frequently reporting similar smuggling attempts.

On May 4, Iranian border guards confiscated over 50 billion rials (around $28,000) at the Mehran crossing after discovering the cash hidden in the luggage of foreign travelers attempting to leave the country.

The Iranian rial has dropped in unofficial markets, driven by inflation, sanctions, and growing demand for US dollars, leading to tighter liquidity and limited cash availability, while reports indicate that smuggling may be deepening shortages and disrupting everyday transactions.