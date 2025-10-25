Feyli artisans promote cultural exchange at Iraqi exhibition

Shafaq News – Ilam / Kut

Artists and craftsmen from Iran’s Feyli Ilam Province took part on Saturday in the fourth weekly handicraft exhibition and market in the Iraqi city of Kut, Wasit Province.

According to Iran’s Fars News Agency, Ilam’s Director General of Cultural Heritage, Farzad Sharifi, said the province’s artisans participated to highlight their creative potential and expand export opportunities through cooperation.

Sharifi explained that a group of Ilam’s artists displayed a wide range of traditional crafts and received a warm welcome from Iraqi visitors, adding that organizing the exhibition within Kut’s weekly market created “a valuable opportunity to introduce Ilam’s artistic and cultural capabilities” and to strengthen economic and cultural ties between the two neighboring provinces.