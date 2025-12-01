Iran, Iraq to expand passenger Ilam’s Zurbatiyah crossing

Shafaq News – Ilam

Iraq and Iran agreed on Sunday to accelerate work on new border-crossing facilities at the Mehran–Zurbatiya terminal, in Feyli Ilam province, following a joint field visit by officials from both countries.

According to Iran’s Mehr News Agency, the Province’s Deputy Governor for Construction Affairs, Reza Darabi, noted that more than eight million people pass through the Mehran crossing each year, alongside millions of dollars in exports.

Iraqi representatives expressed readiness to reopen the passenger section of the terminal, urging Iran to expedite the construction of required facilities, including a new transit gate, a customs processing yard, and suitable lanes for cargo clearance.

Both sides agreed to deploy joint Iranian–Iraqi engineering teams to complete site surveys and mapping within 20 days. A follow-up meeting involving senior officials from the two countries will be held to finalize the next steps.

Earlier this year, Ilam authorities said they were moving to reopen key crossings to boost trade with Iraq, alongside the imminent launch of the Mehran free-trade zone.