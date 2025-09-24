Iraq agrees to reopen Jilat crossing in Kurdish Ilam

Shafaq News – Ilam

Iraqi authorities have approved the reopening of the Jilat border market in Feyli Ilam Province, western Iran, Governor Ahmad Karami announced on Wednesday.

Karami told Iran’s Mehr News Agency that the governor of Iraq’s Maysan Province will visit Ilam in the coming weeks to prepare for the formal reopening of the crossing. He noted that Ilam borders Iraq along 420 kilometers, making it a key hub for trade and cross-border cooperation.

Ilam's governor added that Iran had already approved the move in 2017, stressing that all necessary infrastructure, including access roads, water, electricity, and fiber optic networks, has been provided.