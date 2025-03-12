+$1 billion trade at Iran-Iraq border

Shafaq News/ 112 official border crossings in Iran are engaging in economic activities with various countries, including Iraq, Interior Ministry official Mehdi Hassan Abbasi said on Wednesday.

During a recent field visit to Parvizkhan, Abbasi highlighted the strategic importance of the crossing as a key gateway for exporting non-oil goods to the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, noting that coordination among relevant agencies is progressing positively—an improvement that is boosting trade flows at this crucial crossing, as reported by Mehr News Agency.

He outlined a comprehensive development plan for Parvizkhan, which includes the completion of dedicated passenger lanes within three to four months and the installation of modern X-ray machines in collaboration with customs to streamline inspections and expedite the movement of goods.

Abbasi also expressed optimism that enhanced support for the Qasr-e Shirin free zone will further improve local infrastructure and alleviate congestion on the Parvizkhan Bridge.

Meanwhile, acting governor of Qasr-e Shirin, Mohammad Shafiei, reported that the Parvizkhan crossing has facilitated exports exceeding $1 billion since the start of the year, with further increases anticipated as the city’s official border crossings are reorganized on a fixed schedule.