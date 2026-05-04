Iran: All UAE interests will become targets

Shafaq News- Abu Dhabi/ Tehran

All the UAE interests would become targets if Abu Dhabi took any "irrational" action, Tasnim News Agency quoted a source on Monday, hours after the Emirates reported a missile and drone attack on its territory.

The UAE Ministry of Interior confirmed in a statement that air defenses were actively engaging a combined missile and drone attack. The Ministry of Defense later reported that four Iranian cruise missiles had been detected over UAE territory —three intercepted successfully over territorial waters, with a fourth falling into the sea.

The Iranian military source, cited by Tasnim without identification, said the UAE "knows it sits in a very fragile glass house," adding that insecurity posed a lethal threat to the country.

Anwar Gargash, adviser to the UAE president, said Iran had "once again missed the mark," accusing the Iranian regime of choosing aggression as its method of engagement with neighboring states. He called the targeting of civilians a sign of moral bankruptcy and said the UAE's position would not be shaped by escalation.