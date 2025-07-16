Israeli strikes on Syria: Broad condemnation, Washington calls it "misunderstanding"

Shafaq News – Damascus/Middle East/Europe/USA

A wave of international and regional reactions emerged on Wednesday following Israeli airstrikes targeting multiple areas in Syria, including facilities affiliated with the Syrian state.

US President Donald Trump described the situation as a “misunderstanding” between the Syrian and Israeli sides, stating that he had spoken with both parties and was looking forward to reducing tensions and “helping Syria achieve stability.”

The European Union expressed concern over the clashes in Syria, urging “all parties” to protect civilians “without discrimination.” In an official statement, the EU also called for respect for Syria’s sovereignty “amid the increase in Israeli strikes on Syrian territory.”

German Foreign Ministry spokesperson Christian Wagner stressed that Syria must not become “a pawn in the hands of foreign powers,” adding that Syria’s sovereignty “must clearly be protected.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the Israeli attacks, calling for an end to what he described as the Israeli military’s “blatant aggression.”

Posting on X, he referred to Israel as a "savage regime," reaffirming Iran’s support for “Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” and pledging continued backing for the Syrian people.

Unfortunately, this was all too predictable. Which capital is next?The rabid Israeli regime knows no bounds and only grasps one language. The world, including the region, must unite to end its unhinged aggression.Iran supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of… pic.twitter.com/93kueERy2S — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) July 16, 2025

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun also criticized what he called “the repeated Israeli assaults” on Damascus and Syrian government facilities, denouncing them “in the strongest terms.”

دان رئيس الجمهورية العماد جوزاف عون بأشد العبارات الاعتداءات الإسرائيلية المتكررة على الأراضي السورية، والتي بلغت اليوم العاصمة دمشق ومقرات حكومية، معتبراً أنها تُشكّل انتهاكاً صارخاً لسيادة دولة عربية شقيقة وللقانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة.وأكد الرئيس عون أنّ استمرار هذه… — Lebanese Presidency (@LBpresidency) July 16, 2025

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement deploring the “Israeli escalation” against Syria, affirming the UAE’s support for Syria’s stability and territorial unity.

Lebanese group Hezbollah called the Israeli strike “part of the enemy’s broader plan to violate nations and sow discord,” framing it as a continuation of a broader series of Israeli attacks on Lebanon, Palestine, Yemen, and Iran.

Palestinian factions Hamas and Islamic Jihad also issued condemnations. Hamas labeled the strike “a blatant violation of national sovereignty and an act of organized terror,” while Islamic Jihad said the attack was an attempt to impose Israeli objectives at the expense of Syria’s unity and national integrity.