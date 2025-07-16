Baghdad denounces Israeli strikes on Damascus: Blatant violation

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the recent Israeli airstrikes on Syria, calling it a “blatant and repeated violation” of international law.

In a statement, the ministry denounced what it described as “the Israeli entity’s” attack on Damascus, labeling it a flagrant breach of international legal norms and United Nations resolutions.

The ministry emphasized its complete rejection of actions that put Syrian civilians at risk and worsen the country’s ongoing humanitarian crisis. It also called for an immediate halt to the escalation, warning that continued strikes pose a direct threat to regional security and stability.

Reaffirming Iraq’s position against violations of state sovereignty, the statement cautioned against what it described as Israel’s use of “pretexts or justifications as a cover to pursue expansionist goals that undermine stability in the region.”

The Foreign Ministry urged the international community to assume its legal and humanitarian responsibilities to end such violations and prevent their recurrence, noting that doing so would contribute to greater regional and global peace and security.

The statement also stressed the importance of protecting the rights and dignity of all components of the Syrian population amid the country’s difficult humanitarian circumstances, calling for a genuine national dialogue between the Syrian government and representatives of the country’s diverse communities “as a means to advance human rights and strengthen social cohesion.”