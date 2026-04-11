Israeli strikes hit central Gaza as hospitals face fuel crisis

Shafaq News- Gaza

At least seven Palestinians were killed on Saturday in Israeli strikes targeting central Gaza, Palestinian media reported, as health authorities warned of worsening hospital conditions amid a deepening fuel shortage.

Local sources said an airstrike hit a security checkpoint near Al-Bureij refugee camp, while a drone struck a tent sheltering displaced civilians in the Al-Mashaala area south of Deir al-Balah. Another blast injured three people in Bani Suheila, east of Khan Younis.

#متابعة | إصابة عدد من الفلسطينيين بإطلاق نار من دبابات الاحتلال قرب مسجد "التوبة" بمخيم جباليا، شمال قطاع غزة. pic.twitter.com/BjUcNeOf0q — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) April 11, 2026

Tank and artillery fire also hit central and eastern parts of the city. In the north, artillery targeted Beit Lahia, while explosions followed the demolition of civilian structures east of Gaza City, with shelling also affecting neighborhoods, including Al-Tuffah.

خروقات مستمرة والاحتلال يوسع بنك أهدافه.. شلال الدم لا يتوقف في قطاع غزة: pic.twitter.com/MTnf2bjveX — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) April 11, 2026

Since the October 11, 2025, ceasefire, Israeli fire has killed 749 people and injured 2,082 others, according to the Gaza-run Health Ministry, bringing the cumulative toll since the war began on October 7, 2023, to 72,328 deaths and 172,184 injuries.

In a separate statement, the ministry announced the shutdown of a main generator at Nasser Medical Complex due to fuel and lubricant shortages. Technical teams switched to smaller units to power critical departments for limited hours, warning of further disruption if supplies are not restored. Fuel restrictions, it added, have also led to widespread generator failures and disrupted transportation across the enclave.

The UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), meanwhile, cautioned that shortages are severely limiting access to water, as pumping and distribution systems struggle to operate without adequate supplies.

In the #Gaza Strip, no fuel means no water. Every drop of both is essential. UNRWA provides access to water, but a shortage of fuel for pumps and trucks continues to limit operations. Fuel must be allowed into Gaza without restrictions. #UNRWAworks pic.twitter.com/El9NGeC49J — UNRWA (@UNRWA) April 10, 2026

Read more: Water and fuel scarce: Gazans struggle to survive