President Barzani to Baghdad for talks on government formation and Erbil-Baghdad ties

Shafaq News- Erbil

President Nechirvan Barzani travels to Baghdad on Monday for a two-day visit focused on government formation talks and Erbil-Baghdad relations, according to the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

Barzani will hold a series of meetings with senior Iraqi leaders and officials covering three main files: the political process, formation of the new federal government, and the state of relations between Erbil and Baghdad.

The delegation accompanying Barzani includes Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein; Fawzi Hariri, head of the Kurdistan Region Presidency Diwan; Nouri Othman, director of the Kurdistan Region President's office; Abdulhakim Khosro, head of the Coordination and Follow-Up Department in the Kurdistan Regional Government; and Falah Mustafa, assistant to the Kurdistan Region President.

A political source told Shafaq News that Barzani is scheduled to meet with prime minister-designate Ali al-Zaidi, as well as the Shiite Coordination Framework and the Sunni National Political Council leaders, including caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, and Ammar al-Hakim, head of the al-Hikma (Wisdom) Movement.