Iranian missile strikes Haifa oil refineries

Shafaq News – Haifa

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Thursday it had targeted oil refineries in the Israeli cities of Haifa and Ashdod using a missile system deployed for the first time.

In a statement, the IRGC noted that the strikes were carried out using the “Nasrallah” missile system, without providing further details on its specifications.

Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper said large explosions were heard across Haifa, with missile fragments falling in multiple locations. The Israeli military said it had received reports of debris in the northern region, adding that Home Front Command teams were inspecting affected sites to assess damage and ensure civilian safety.

Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen stated, “the impact on the northern power grid was limited,” noting that no serious damage had been recorded at critical infrastructure sites.