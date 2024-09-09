CF leaders to discuss security, economy issues in key meeting

Shafaq News/ Leaders of Iraq’s Coordination Framework (CF) are set to meet on Monday with top officials from the security sector and the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) to discuss critical security and economic matters, a political source told Shafaq News Agency.

“The meeting, to be held at the office of Badr Organization Secretary-General Hadi al-Amiri, will include National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji and PMF Chairman Faleh al-Fayyad,” according to the source.

Key topics on the agenda are the security memorandum of understanding between Iraq and Turkiye, the country's financial and economic situation, and the selection of Iraq’s ambassadorial posts, the source added.

The Shiite Coordination Framework is an alliance of Shiite political groups and factions in Iraq, formed after the 2021 elections to counterbalance the Sadrist Movement led by Muqtada al-Sadr.

Key members include head of the State of Law Coalition Nouri al-Maliki, head of the Fatah Alliance Hadi al-Amiri, head of the National Wisdom Movement (Hikma) Ammar Al-Hakim, head of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq Qais al-Khazali, head of the Victory Alliance (Nasr) Haider al-Abadi, and Faleh al-Fayyad, head of the PMF.

Despite electoral setbacks, the Framework successfully formed the current government under Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani after al-Sadr withdrew from the political process.

It wields significant power in Iraq’s security and governance, though it faces criticism for corruption and foreign interference, particularly from Iran.