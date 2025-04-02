Iraq’s Deputy Speaker drives political dialogue among leaders

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s First Deputy Speaker Mohsen Al-Mandalawi met with key political figures on Wednesday, including Badr Organization chief Hadi Al-Amiri, Wisdom Movement (Al-Hikma) leader Ammar Al-Hakim, and Asaib Ahl al-Haq Secretary-General Qais Al-Khazali, to discuss national challenges and legislative priorities.

Al-Mandalawi’s office said the talks covered political developments, security concerns, and the need for stronger unity among political factions to maintain stability.

According to the office, Al-Amiri highlighted the importance of ongoing coordination among national forces, while Al-Hakim called for unified political efforts to safeguard Iraq’s democratic process and advance public welfare initiatives. Al-Khazali underscored the need to foster an investor-friendly environment for reconstruction, as Al-Mandalawi urged greater cooperation among political blocs to drive economic growth.