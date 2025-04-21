Al-Sudani in Dhi Qar: Iraq’s infrastructure push begins

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani arrived in Dhi Qar province, southern Iraq.

According to a brief statement from the Prime Minister’s media office, the visit aims to oversee and launch several infrastructure and service projects in the province, though no further details were provided.

A local source told Shafaq News on Sunday that Al-Sudani is expected to lay the foundation stone for a medical city project, along with other projects in the Suq al-Shuyukh district.

In March, the Prime Minister signed a contract with China State Construction Engineering Corporation for a medical city in Dhi Qar, worth 490 billion Iraqi dinars (around $350M).