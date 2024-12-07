Iraqi FM meets Russian FM in Doha, warns of imminent humanitarian disaster in Syria

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, met with Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, in the Qatari capital, Doha.

Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the meeting focused on developments in Syria, with both parties emphasizing the serious implications of the situation on regional security.

The statement continued, “The two ministers underscored Iraq and Russia's vested interest in Syrian affairs, stressing the importance of closely monitoring developments and paying significant attention to the crisis.”

Hussein cautioned that the escalating crisis in Syria risks triggering a looming humanitarian disaster, potentially resulting in large-scale internal displacement or an influx of refugees into neighboring countries.

Hussein underscored Baghdad's resolve to shield Iraq from the fallout of the Syrian conflict, emphasizing the government's commitment to securing its borders and preventing any incursions or infiltration by terrorist groups. He reiterated Iraq's dedication to safeguarding its sovereignty while maintaining a neutral stance in the ongoing Syrian crisis.

The discussions also addressed the outcomes of the trilateral meeting held in Baghdad, which involved the foreign ministers of Iraq, Syria, and Iran. Lavrov welcomed this initiative, highlighting the need to intensify efforts to prevent further humanitarian tragedies in Syria.

The Iraqi capital, Baghdad, hosted a trilateral meeting on Friday. Discussions focused on the rapid developments in Syria, particularly the entry of armed factions into Homs. The officials warned that these developments could pose a "serious threat" to regional stability.