Russia expresses concerns about the fate of Syrian people

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, expressed deep concern over the escalating security situation in Syria, warning against the Syrian people meeting a similar fate to those in Iraq and Libya.

Speaking from Doha Forum 2024, Lavrov described Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) as a terrorist group, emphasizing that "allowing a terrorist group to seize control of territory is a violation of Syria's territorial integrity." He also affirmed that Russian air forces are assisting the Syrian army.

Underscoring Moscow's support for dialogue between the Syrian government and legitimate opposition factions, the Russian FM called on all parties to respond to the joint Russian-Iranian-Turkish initiative to cease hostilities in Syria.