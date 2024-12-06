Iraqi and Iranian FMs: Syria's crisis poses regional security threats

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraqi Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, and his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, held a press conference in Baghdad on the ongoing developments in Syria and their broader regional repercussions.

During the press conference, Hussein stated that "the ongoing situation in Syria directly impacts the security of both Iraq and Iran”, emphasizing the importance of coordinating positions between the two countries.

Stressing the importance of diplomatic efforts, the Iraqi FM noted that "regional security cannot be achieved through military means alone."

For his part, Iranian FM announced that consultations between Iran and Iraq are ongoing, adding, “The insecurity in Syria poses a threat to the security of all countries in the region."

"Terrorist groups have formulated a strategy to instigate turmoil in the region, backed by the United States and the Zionist regime," Araghchi claimed.

Earlier, A trilateral meeting officially commenced in Baghdad, bringing together senior officials from Iraq, Syria, and Iran. This meeting takes place amidst rising tensions in Syria, where government forces are engaged in combat with opposition groups that have seized territories, including the strategically important city of Aleppo.