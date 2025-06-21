OIC meeting: Iraq calls for immediate halt to Israel's Iran strikes

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi met on Saturday in Istanbul to discuss the ongoing escalation in the region, calling for an immediate end to Israeli military operations against Iran.

During the 51st session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers, the two officials reviewed regional and international developments, with particular attention to the continued Israeli strikes targeting Iranian territory, according to a statement from Iraq’s Foreign Ministry.

Their talks also explored the broader implications of the military escalation, including its potential impact on regional stability and the growing risk of a wider conflict.

Hussein emphasized the urgency of shielding civilians from harm and called for an urgent return to negotiations as the only viable path to resolving disputes and preventing further deterioration across the region. He also highlighted the need for coordinated diplomatic efforts through regional and international platforms.

The meeting followed Israel’s launch of Operation Rising Lion, a series of strikes targeting Iranian nuclear and military facilities. The campaign resulted in the deaths of several senior commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and key nuclear scientists.

Iran responded with True Promise 3, described as its largest direct attack on Israeli territory to date. The operation has so far included 18 waves of missile and drone strikes.