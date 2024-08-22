Iranian General: Israel has assassinated 280 Resistance figures

Shafaq News/ Israel has assassinated 280 figures from resistance movements, according to Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Fallahzadeh, Deputy Commander of Iran's Quds Force.

Tasnim News Agency reported General Fallahzadeh Speaking in Shiraz on Thursday, saying, "The Israeli regime has suffered a significant collapse following the recent "Al-Aqsa Flood" operation, leading the United States to step in to stabilize the situation."

The General claimed that Israel launched airstrikes across Gaza in response to the operation, which triggered increased activity from resistance groups in the region, warning that these groups would continue their operations as long as Israel's actions persisted.

Fallahzadeh also stated that Iraqi resistance forces had carried out 100 drone strikes against US forces, while Hezbollah in Lebanon had incapacitated three Israeli brigades, "leaving them in a state of disarray."

He accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, claiming that 40,000 people had been killed, and that the global community would intensify pressure on the Israeli government.

Fallahzadeh also alleged that Israel, which he described as "founded on terrorism," had assassinated 280 resistance leaders, including the recent killing of Ismail Haniyeh.

The General concluded by asserting that the "Al-Aqsa Flood" operation had dealt severe damage to Israel's plans to" occupy Gaza, eliminate resistance movements, and reshape the Middle East, forcing the Israeli regime to reconsider its strategy."