Iranian Official: US involvement to trigger vessel threats, Hezbollah action

Shafaq News/ An Iranian official warned that Hezbollah in Lebanon would take action if the United States directly entered the conflict between Israel and Iran, Qatar-based Al Jazeera reported.

The official also signaled a potential Iranian operations targeting maritime interest. "Enemy deployments will become a target if the US enters the confrontation. This will trigger an unprecedented threat to enemy vessels," the official stated.

At the same time, a US official confirmed that the aircraft carrier USS Ford will join the Sixth Fleet in the Mediterranean, denying reports of B-2 bombers being sent to the Middle East.

"The aircraft carrier Ford and its strike group will provide protection for our forces and enhance deterrence measures," the official noted.

He added that the carrier’s deployment to the Mediterranean follows a pre-planned schedule, and that US forces in the Middle East have taken "maximum protection measures."

The official also stated that the US assessment is that “Iran and its proxies” would attack American forces if Washington launched a strike against Iran.