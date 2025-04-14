Nuclear talks: Iran updates with Iraq on US engagement

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a phone call with Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, updating him on the latest developments in Iran’s ongoing negotiations with the United States.

According to a statement from Iraq’s Foreign Ministry, Araghchi described the recent talks in Muscat as constructive, with discussions primarily focused on Iran’s nuclear program. He noted that a second round of negotiations is expected to take place soon in Rome, with Oman continuing its role as mediator.

Hussein welcomed the reported progress and commended Oman’s facilitation of the talks. He reiterated Iraq’s support for diplomatic efforts that contribute to regional security and stability.

The renewed negotiations follow years of tensions, particularly after the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal in 2018.

Araghchi also extended an official invitation to Hussein to visit Tehran, aiming to further enhance bilateral relations between the two countries.