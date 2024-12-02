Coordination Framework express concerns over the situation in Syria

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Coordination Framework (CF), which includes Shiite forces except for the Sadrist Movement, held its regular session with the attendance of the Iraqi PM, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.

According to a statement, "Coordination Framework expressed its concern over the situation in Syria, specifically the occupation of key areas by terrorists," considering Syria's security as an extension of Iraq's national security due to the geographic proximity and various other ties between the two countries.

“The CF praised the efforts made by the government and the security forces of all kinds, as well as their declaration of readiness and preparedness to protect the borders between the two countries,” the statement added.

At the same time, the CF reassured the Iraqi people about the developments and urged them not to pay attention to the media and psychological war-promoting lies.

The framework also praised the wise positions of some Arab, regional, and international governments.