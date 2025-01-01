Coordination Framework to discuss Al-Sudani’s Tehran visit and regional developments

Shafaq News/ The Coordination Framework (CF) will hold its regular meeting next week to discuss rapid developments in the region among other topics, a source revealed.

The source told Shafaq News, " The CF had initially planned to meet today to discuss key issues related to national and regional security. However, the meeting was postponed to next week due to the involvement of some political leaders in activities specific to their respective blocs."

The source explained that the meeting will focus on current issues, adopting a balanced “neutrality” policy to ensure Iraq's active and continued role in stabilizing the region

" The discussions will also include the agenda for the Prime Minister's visit to Tehran, covering Iraq's debts to Iran for imported gas used in power generation and other security matters related to the region," the source added.

The CF might also address the outcomes of the meeting, evaluate the government’s performance, and review diplomatic efforts and steps for dealing with regional security changes, during its subsequent discussion with the State Administration Coalition.