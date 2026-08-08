Iraq tackles water hyacinth with $3.8M+ plan

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Water Resources Ministry secured Cabinet approval for five billion IQD (about $3.82M) to combat water hyacinth, Water Resources Minister Muthanna Al-Tamimi said on Saturday.

During a talk session in Baghdad attended by the environment minister, lawmakers, and media, academic, and cultural figures to address pollution in the Tigris and Euphrates rivers and its risks to public health, Al-Tamimi said authorities had recorded 454 encroachments along the Tigris River, all linked to influential parties, and the ministry had filed lawsuits against those responsible.

Regarding saltwater intrusion in Basra, he said authorities plan to construct a barrier to prevent the salt wedge from advancing, adding that the ministry is coordinating with parliament to secure the funding needed for the project.

Read more: Salinity and drought ravage Iraq’s historic farmlands

On Iraq's water supplies, Al-Tamimi said his recent visit to Turkiye alongside the prime minister included talks on water releases, with Ankara showing willingness to increase flows to Iraq and reaching positive understandings with Baghdad. Iraq also has understandings with Syria on water resources and continues working to protect its water rights and interests.

Read more: Baghdad activates financing for Iraq-Turkiye water projects