Iraq's water crisis: World's highest per capita use

Shafaq News - Baghdad

Iraq records the world’s highest per capita water usage at 400 liters daily, the Green Iraq Observatory reported on Wednesday.

This excessive demand is due to "unchecked practices" such as hosing down streets, overwatering gardens, and widespread use at car washes, generator stations, and swamp coolers, all occurring without regulatory intervention, the Observatory said in a statement.

"Iraqis surpass global consumption norms, including those in water-rich nations, yet fail to treat water as a critical strategic resource," the group added.

It warned that government inaction has contributed to drought conditions that have displaced families across central, southern, and northern regions, and urged immediate regulatory enforcement to reduce consumption and preserve water supplies.

With the crisis deepening, Turkiye agreed to immediately release 420 cubic meters of water per second to Iraq, according to Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani.

Iraq faces compounding challenges from both climate change and upstream water restrictions by Turkiye and Iran, which have reduced the flow of the Tigris and Euphrates rivers. With limited rainfall and increasing temperatures, the country’s water reserves have sharply declined in recent years.