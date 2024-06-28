Baghdad water projects on alert after threat of poisoning or bombing

Shafaq News/ Security forces in Baghdad are on high alert following intelligence warnings of a plot to target the city's water projects through poisoning or bombing, a security source said on Friday.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Shafaq News Agency that security measures had been ramped up around water facilities and staffing levels increased after the intelligence was received.

"There has been a rise in security measures around water projects in Baghdad following credible threats of attacks," the source said.

The source declined to comment on the specific nature of the intelligence or the groups suspected to be involved.