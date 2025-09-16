Russia’s security chief in Baghdad for arms, defense talks

Shafaq New - Baghdad

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu arrived in Baghdad on Tuesday for an official visit aimed at strengthening ties with Iraq across multiple sectors, with a particular focus on defense and security.

Speaking at Baghdad International Airport alongside the deputy national security adviser to Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, Shoigu said bilateral contacts were “intensifying” and now cover “business, economy, transport, as well as military and technical cooperation.” He described the trip as “rich in activities” despite a short preparation period and said it is expected to yield “a constructive and useful dialogue.”

According to the Russian Security Council press office, Shoigu is scheduled to meet Iraq’s senior political and military leadership to discuss regional challenges and deepen bilateral security cooperation. A senior Iraqi government source told Shafaq News the agenda will include negotiations on joint defense agreements, the supply of advanced weaponry, and the development of air defense systems to secure Iraqi skies following the planned withdrawal of US-led Coalition forces.

Shoigu is also expected to deliver an official invitation to Prime Minister al-Sudani to visit Moscow. His program in Iraq will include site visits and talks on potential joint production and technology transfer agreements, which officials say could lay the foundation for long-term defense and industrial partnerships between Moscow and Baghdad.