Exclusive: Syrian water official discusses climate impact, Iraq's water share, and future projects

Shafaq News/ In an exclusive interview with Shafaq News, Ahmad Al-Kwan, the Director of the General Authority for Water Resources and Land Reclamation in Syria, discussed the country’s ongoing water crisis, exacerbated by climate change, and its impact on Syria and Iraq. Al-Kwan also provided insight into Syria's current water-sharing agreements with Iraq and the measures being taken to address water scarcity in the region.

Here is the full interview:

Shafaq News Correspondent: Syria has been facing significant climate challenges. How has this affected the country's water resources?

Al-Kwan: Like most countries around the world, Syria has been affected by climate change, especially in the past decade. One of the key consequences has been reduced rainfall, with shifts in its timing and geographical distribution. This has had a significant impact on water sources, particularly groundwater.

Shafaq News Correspondent: Can you elaborate on the current water scarcity in Syria?

Al-Kwan: Many water sources in Syria are experiencing depletion. This year is among the driest we have faced. Rainfall levels in various provinces have been alarmingly low—only 19% in Damascus, 18% in Quneitra, 22% in Daraa, 10% in Suwayda, 10% in Homs, 28% in Hama, 26% in Idlib, 24% in Aleppo, 8% in Raqqa, 11% in Deir ez-Zor, 46% in Hasakah, 48% in Tartus, and 62% in Latakia.

Shafaq News Correspondent: How does this impact Syria’s dam reservoirs?

Al-Kwan: The low rainfall directly affects water storage levels across all provinces. Excluding the Euphrates River dams, our total dam storage is currently at just 21% of full capacity. It is still too early to assess the full impact on agricultural planning, but we will review and adjust the annual agricultural plan based on available water levels in early March. Hopefully, additional rainfall will help replenish the reservoirs.

Shafaq News Correspondent: Regarding Iraq’s share of the Euphrates water, how is it managed under existing agreements?

Al-Kwan: According to the agreements between the concerned parties, Turkiye is committed to providing an annual average flow of over 500 cubic meters per second at the Syrian-Turkish border.

If the monthly flow falls below this threshold, Turkiye agrees to compensate for the shortfall in the following month. As for Iraq, it receives 58% of the Euphrates water passing through Syria, while Syria retains 42%. However, these allocations are temporary, and we need negotiations among the riparian states to secure a larger share for both Syria and Iraq.

Shafaq News Correspondent: How much water is currently reaching Iraq, and are there ongoing discussions between the two countries?

Al-Kwan: A joint committee between Syria and Iraq meets regularly or whenever necessary to coordinate water management between both ministries. A technical committee has also been formed to standardize water measurement, and it recently met at the Syrian-Iraqi border. During the meeting, the committee proposed establishing a unified measurement center equipped with modern devices and software.

As for Iraq’s water share, it depends on the agreements and the flow from Jarabulus. It is not a fixed amount.

Shafaq News Correspondent: Is Syria planning to build new dams to address its water challenges?

Al-Kwan: Syria currently has 164 dams of various storage capacities serving different purposes, with a total storage capacity of approximately 19 billion cubic meters. Additionally, three dams are under construction:

-Bradon Dam: Designed to store 140 million cubic meters, with 86% of construction completed. It will irrigate 7,500 hectares.

-Faqi Hassan Dam: Designed to store 1.776 million cubic meters, with 75.5% completed. It will be used for drinking water and irrigation of 300 hectares.

-Al-Balouta Dam: With a capacity of 2.57 million cubic meters, this dam is designated for drinking water, with 40% of construction completed.

Several dam projects are also ready for contracting, including:

-Wati Al-Khan Dam (Latakia): Storage capacity of 1.6 million cubic meters, aimed at providing drinking water and irrigating 300 hectares.

-Shaqra Dam (Latakia): Storage capacity of 1.52 million cubic meters, intended for drinking water and irrigation.

-Ain Al-Kabira Dam (Tartus): Located on the Abu Yabes River in Safita, with a storage capacity of 2.1 million cubic meters, dedicated to drinking water supply.

Additionally, we have studied the construction of Marqiya and Al-Hussain Dams as part of a broader plan to transfer excess water from coastal springs to Damascus.

-Marqiya Dam (Tartus): Designed for a storage capacity of 98 million cubic meters, intended for drinking water and irrigation of 1,000 hectares. The technical plans have been ready since 2005, and we are currently updating land acquisition documentation.

-Al-Hussain Dam (Tartus): With a design capacity of 63 million cubic meters, this dam is intended for drinking water and irrigation. We are in the process of updating technical documents and refining the dam’s classification and hydraulic study.

Shafaq News Correspondent: Thank you for sharing these insights.

Al-Kwan: Thank you. We remain committed to addressing water challenges and ensuring sustainable management of Syria’s resources.