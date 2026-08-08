CENTCOM reroutes 53 ships as US-Iran talks continue

Shafaq News- Hormuz

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Saturday it had rerouted 53 commercial vessels and disabled two ships since maritime restrictions around Iran resumed on July 14.

CENTCOM noted the vessels had been diverted as part of US operations in the Strait of Hormuz but provided no further details.

U.S. Sailors conduct maintenance on F/A-18E Super Hornets on the flight deck of aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) to ensure carrier strike group assets remain mission ready to enforce the U.S. blockade against Iran. As of Aug. 8, CENTCOM redirected 53 commercial… pic.twitter.com/V3dleQ6zBR — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) August 8, 2026

US Vice President JD Vance said in a statement earlier today that Washington would continue to pressure Iran despite ongoing negotiations over the strait, adding that while Tehran had indicated it would allow the maximum possible flow of oil through Hormuz, "we don't trust them."

Meanwhile, Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr said the strait would not reopen unless the United States “changed its policies toward Tehran.” he added that Iran was demanding the lifting of "unjust sanctions," compensation, the release of frozen Iranian assets, an end to the US maritime blockade, and the withdrawal of US naval and air forces from areas around Iran.

Read more: Iran, Oman near joint statement on Hormuz shipping route